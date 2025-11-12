'It's un-British': lawmakers raise concerns about aquarium penguins

Sea Life, which is owned by the British theme park giant Merlin Entertainments, first introduced the orange-beaked penguins, known for being speedy swimmers, to London in 2011.



Two of the birds, named Polly and Ratchet, have endured "14 years underground", said Freedom for Animals, whose petition - which preceded the MPs' letter - garnered over 37,000 signatures.



"Others, like Gilbert and Ziggy, have never seen the sky," said the charity.



A spokesperson for Merlin Entertainment's conservation team said the enclosure was actually on the ground floor, adding that the space reproduces the birds' natural habitat as far as possible and meets zoo welfare standards.



"We have an incredible team of conservationists, animal welfare specialists, and aquarists who are with the penguins every day, making sure they’re healthy and thriving," said the spokesperson.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said the government takes "animal welfare extremely seriously".



London Aquarium gets over one million visitors every year, according to Sea Life.