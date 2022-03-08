Singaporean Ix Shen and wife decide to leave Ukrainian capital Kyiv

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Ix Shen and his Ukrainian wife have decided to leave Kyiv as Russian forces continue to attack Ukraine.

The former actor and his wife Natalia, a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, have been based in the city for the past four months. He has been providing regular updates to CNA as the situation unfolds in Kyiv.

“Based on our latest information, we have decided that it’s not in our best interests to live extensively underground during the next phase of fighting,” Mr Shen said in a video posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday (Mar 8).

“So we’ll be evacuating from Kyiv, in the west direction, and we’re planning and moving as we go along. We’ll be safe and okay.”

In an interview with CNA last month, Mr Shen said they had no plans to evacuate at the time. He noted that while they had a backup plan to leave, there were issues to consider such as battling the cold weather while being “stuck on the highway with no fuel, no food”.

He also said he has a moral obligation to share his experience and let the world know what's been happening in Kyiv. In some of his interviews, air raid sirens and gunfire could be heard, forcing him to take shelter.