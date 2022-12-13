Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

New Zealand PM Ardern apologises for swearing at political rival
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

New Zealand PM Ardern apologises for swearing at political rival

New Zealand PM Ardern apologises for swearing at political rival

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sep 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: AFP/Michael M. Santiago)

13 Dec 2022 03:32PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 03:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern apologised for calling a political rival an "arrogant p****" in parliament on Tuesday (Dec 13), as she faces a drop in public support.

In the throes of spirited parliamentary debate, Ms Ardern took issue when the leader of an opposition party asked her to give an example of an occasion when she had made a mistake, apologised and fixed it.

Ms Ardern gave an impassioned, detailed response, then as she sat down muttered "such an arrogant p****" which was picked up by the microphones in parliament.

David Seymour, leader of New Zealand's ACT party, objected to the remark lobbed in his direction and petitioned the speaker of the House of Representatives to have it withdrawn.

Ms Ardern's office later said she had apologised.

The 42-year-old has been in her role for five years, and has won favour worldwide for her management of crises and down-to-earth approach to politics.

She was one of the first prime ministers to become a mum while in office and has enjoyed sky-high approval ratings for most of her two-term tenure.

But with New Zealand expected to go to the polls in late 2023 and the cost of living skyrocketing, she is under increasing political pressure.

Support for her Labour party appears to be waning with the latest opinion polls showing them trailing the opposition party National by five percentage points.

Related:

Source: AFP/sn

Related Topics

Jacinda Ardern New Zealand

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.