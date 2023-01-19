Jacinda Ardern to resign: The highs and lows of her time as New Zealand's prime minister

SINGAPORE: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday (Jan 19) made a shock announcement that she had "no more in the tank" to continue leading the country and would resign by Feb 7 and not seek re-election.

Holding back tears, Ardern said that it has been a tough five-and-a-half years as prime minister and that she needed to step aside.

"This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term – because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that," Ardern, 42, told a news conference.

"I know there will be much discussion in the aftermath of this decision as to what the so-called real reason was ... The only interesting angle you will find is that after going on six years of some big challenges, that I am human," she continued.

"Politicians are human. We give all that we can, for as long as we can, and then it's time. And for me, it's time."

Here is a look back at some of the key moments of her tenure.

Youngest New Zealand prime minister in 161 years