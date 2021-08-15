Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Jailed former South African president Zuma undergoes surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Jailed former South African president Zuma undergoes surgery

Jailed former South African president Zuma undergoes surgery

FILE PHOTO: Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, sings after his appearance in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

15 Aug 2021 03:55PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 03:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAPE TOWN: Jailed former South African president Jacob Zuma has undergone unspecified surgery and remains in hospital with more operations planned, prison authorities said on Sunday (Aug 15).

Zuma, serving a 15-month sentence in Estcourt prison for contempt of court, was sent to a hospital outside for observation on Aug 6, days before the start of a corruption trial he has thus far avoided.

"Mr Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, 14 August 2021, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days," prison spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement.

There was no word on a potential discharge date for Zuma, who in July asked the country's top court to reverse his incarceration, saying it was unjust and might kill him if he catches COVID-19.

Last week, a high court postponed his corruption trial to Sep 9 after his hospitalisation. It is unclear what medical condition ails Zuma and his legal team was ordered by the judge to produce a medical report by Aug. 20.

The prosecutors may appoint a doctor of their choice to assess whether Zuma is fit to stand trial.

Zuma, whose jailing last month ignited looting and unrest, faces charges with co-accused, French defence firm Thales, over a US$2 billion arms deal corruption case that led to his sacking as South Africa's deputy president in 2005.

Zuma and Thales have denied the allegations.

Source: Reuters/ta

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us