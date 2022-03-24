'We're moving on': Jamaica PM tells British royals the country wants to remove the queen as its head of state

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Wednesday (Mar 24) told Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate that his country wants to be "independent" and to address "unresolved" issues, a day after protesters called on the United Kingdom to pay reparations for slavery.

The royal couple arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday as part of a week-long tour of former British Caribbean colonies that coincides with Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne. The tour comes at a time of growing scrutiny of the British Empire's legacy in the region.

Their trip comes after Barbados became a republic nearly four months ago by removing the queen as the sovereign head of state, a move Jamaica has begun to study and other former British colonies may also pursue.

"There are issues here which as you would know are unresolved," Holness said during a photo opportunity with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"But Jamaica is, as you would see, a country that is very proud ... and we're moving on. And we intend ... to fulfil our true ambition of being an independent, fully developed and prosperous country."