British actor Robert Pattinson named new James Bond

LONDON: British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, the official 007 Instagram account announced on Monday (Nov 16), making him the first actor to take on the role since Daniel Craig's departure from the long-running spy series.

The Bond franchise - about a secret agent known for his charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis "shaken, not stirred" - is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history.

Debuting in 1962, the movies have brought in more than US$7 billion in global ticket sales since Sean Connery brought the Agent 007 to the big screen in Dr No.

Pattinson, whose film credits this year include The Odyssey and Primetime, succeeds Craig, who bowed out of the role after 2021 movie No Time to Die.