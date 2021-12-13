Jan 6 probe, new books lift lid on Trump's final days in office

WASHINGTON: The Congressional investigation into the Jan 6 assault on the US Capitol by a mob loyal to Donald Trump is increasingly focusing on the former president and his top aides - and what they did before the riot.

Last week, an appeals court ruled that Trump cannot block the release to investigators of his White House records relating to the attack, and his former chief of staff Mark Meadows faces being ruled in contempt for refusing to testify.

The committee has so far interviewed nearly 300 people.

It is piecing together a picture of the moves made by Trump after he lost the November 2020 election to Joe Biden, and the possibility that he was attempting to engineer a coup in an unprecedented threat to US democracy.

Here is a look at what happened in the crucial weeks leading up to Jan 6, 2021:

TRUMP SERIOUS ABOUT REVERSING ELECTION

Trump's pushback against Biden's election victory was not just an extended fit of pique, but rather a serious effort to retain power, which the Republican mounted for weeks.

After failing to reverse vote counts in the states he needed to change the result, Trump focused intensely on preventing Congress from certifying Biden's victory on Jan 6.

In mid-December, attorney John Eastman laid out for Trump a precise plan to have then vice president Mike Pence, who was to preside over the certification, exploit legal loopholes to keep Biden from moving into the Oval Office.

Meadows was one of several people close to Trump who, according to various reports, disseminated that plan, along with bizarre conspiracy theories alleging the election was fraudulent.

Others in Trump's camp also mapped out legal justifications for Pence to reject Biden's certification.

Pence, increasingly under pressure, sought advice in late December from former vice president Dan Quayle, who said he was required to certify Biden's win.

But according to new accounts and books about Trump's last months in office, Pence simply would not say no to his boss.

"You don't know the position I'm in," he said, according to "Peril", the book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

"There are other guys saying I've got this power."

Meanwhile, on Jan 5 and 6, Trump, Meadows and other White House aides liaised regularly with a "war room" in a nearby hotel staffed by Eastman, advisor Steve Bannon and numerous others, who also were in contact with Trump supporters in the streets.

CIA, PENTAGON FEARED TRUMP "COUP"

In the weeks after Trump refused to concede defeat, top officials feared he could try to mobilise the military to hold onto power.

They also feared that Trump, out of frustration, could start a war.

After the election, when Trump fired defense secretary Mark Esper, CIA Director Gina Haspel called the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, saying: "We are on the way to a right-wing coup. The whole thing is insanity," according to "Peril".

As Jan 6 neared, Milley warned staff of a "Reichstag moment" - referring to when Nazis seized power after the 1933 torching of the German parliament.

On Jan 2, 10 former defense secretaries issued an extraordinary statement warning it was dangerous to challenge the election results or use the military to resolve political issues.