US's Yellen to kick off China visit with both sides locked in confrontation

BEIJING: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to start a four-day visit to Beijing from Thursday (Jul 6) that is expected to focus on recalibrating ties between the world's two largest economies locked in confrontation.

Both sides have low expectations for the trip, however. While Beijing wants more dialogue to improve economic ties, it has accepted that both sides have placed safeguarding their own national security above economic ties.

Chinese analysts have told state media that Yellen's April speech, which ranked securing the national security interests of the US and its allies as the top plank of America's economic policy with China did not inspire optimism for the visit.

Zhu Feng, a professor of international relations at Nanjing University, told the Global Times newspaper that Yellen's emphasis on national security meant the US was unlikely to stop the "economic and technological suppression" of China.

Yellen will emphasise the need to work with Beijing on climate change, pandemic preparedness and debt distress, a senior US Treasury official said previously.