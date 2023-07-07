Yellen says US not seeking 'winner-take-all' competition with China

BEIJING: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday (Jul 7) that the United States is not seeking "winner-take-all" competition, in a visit to Beijing packed with talks aimed at stabilising fraught ties.

Yellen's four-day trip is her first to China as Treasury chief, and she is the second high-ranking US official to visit recently after Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month.

And on Friday Yellen underscored to Chinese Premier Li that the United States was not seeking an economic showdown.

"We seek healthy economic competition that is not winner-take-all but that, with a fair set of rules, can benefit both countries over time," she told Li at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

The United States has said it is seeking to "de-risk" from China by limiting the world's second-largest economy's access to advanced technology deemed crucial to Washington's national security.

The US has blacklisted a number of Chinese companies to prevent them from accessing the most advanced chips while pushing its allies to follow suit.

But Yellen underlined to Premier Li that while Washington would "in certain circumstances, need to pursue targeted actions to protect its national security", that should not derail ties.

"We may disagree in these instances," she said. "However, we should not allow any disagreement to lead to misunderstandings that needlessly worsen our bilateral economic and financial relationship."