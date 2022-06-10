Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Japan elected to UN Security council for two years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Japan elected to UN Security council for two years

Japan elected to UN Security council for two years

The UN Security Council during a debate in New York on May 19, 2022 (Photo: AFP/Andrea RENAULT)

10 Jun 2022 02:13AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 02:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS: Japan was among five countries elected Thursday (Jun 9) to hold a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for 2023 and 2024.

Switzerland, Mozambique, Malta and Ecuador will also take up two-year positions from Jan 1 next year.

The five will succeed India, Norway, Kenya, Mexico and Ireland.

The Council is made up of 15 members, five of whom are permanent: the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain.

The other ten positions are filled by other countries for two-year stints, five of which are announced each year.

Japan, Switzerland, Mozambique, Malta and Ecuador were voted in by the UN General Assembly in a secret ballot.

Out of the assembly's 193 members, Japan obtained 184 votes.

Deputy foreign minister Odawara Kiyoshi said Tokyo's priorities would be "security, including energy and food."

Mozambique was elected to the Council for the first time in its history with 192 votes.

Switzerland won 187, Malta 185 and Ecuador 190.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us