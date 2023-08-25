Japan to release test results after Fukushima release

TOKYO: Japan was due on Friday (Aug 25) to publish preliminary sample results, a day after it began releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant, in an attempt to reassure critics that the operation was safe.

The discharge of some of the 1.34 million tonnes of water, collected on-site in the 12 years since the plant was swamped by a tsunami, prompted China on Thursday to ban all Japanese seafood imports.

Plant operator TEPCO took what it called rapid tests on Thursday afternoon after the release into the Pacific Ocean began. TEPCO called a news conference for 4pm (3pm, Singapore time).

Japan's environment ministry also said it had collected seawater samples from 11 different locations on Friday, the results of which would be released on Sunday.

The Fisheries Agency also pulled a flounder and a Gurnard fish early Friday from designated sampling spots near the pipe that released the Fukushima water.