Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia's Medvedev: Japan's 'militarisation' complicates Asia-Pacific
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia's Medvedev: Japan's 'militarisation' complicates Asia-Pacific

Russia's Medvedev: Japan's 'militarisation' complicates Asia-Pacific

Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends a meeting with officials and employees of the military-industrial corporation "Scientific and Production Machine Building Association" in the town of Reutov in the Moscow region, Russia, on Apr 25, 2023. (File Photo: Pool via Reuters/Sputnik/Yekaterina Shtukina)

03 Sep 2023 06:08PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japan's "militarisation" complicates the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council and former President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday (Sep 3).

Russia and Japan have complex relations marked by decades of territorial dispute over a handful of small, Russian-held islands off Hokkaido that Moscow calls the southern Kurils but Japan claims as its Northern Territories.

The dispute over the area, which the Soviet Union seized in the final days of World War Two, has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from reaching a peace treaty formally ending hostilities.

"It is regrettable that the Japanese authorities are pursuing a course towards a new militarisation of the country," the Russian TASS news agency quoted Medvedev as saying.

Related:

"Troop exercises are taking place near the Kuril Islands, which seriously complicates the situation in the Asia-Pacific region."

Japan's foreign ministry and Prime Minister's Office could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

Russia decided this year to declare Sep 3 - the day after Japan's surrender in World War Two - a "Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan", spurring a protest from Tokyo.

Medvedev said Japan, with help from the United States, was expanding its military infrastructure and increasing its arms purchases.

Japan's defence ministry on Thursday sought a record US$53 billion in next fiscal year's budget, part of its biggest military buildup since World War Two, aiming to double defence spending to 2 per cent of gross domestic product by 2027, citing an increasingly assertive China and an unpredictable North Korea.

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

Russia Japan Asia Pacific

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.