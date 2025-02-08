Trump says Nippon Steel to 'invest' in US Steel, not buy it

In the suit filed on Jan 6, Nippon Steel and US Steel said Biden had improperly used his influence and blocked the deal "for purely political reasons" to gain favour with workers' unions.



In response, the US authorities announced they had extended the deadline for the Japanese firm to abandon its acquisition of US Steel until Jun 18, extending an initial 30-day deadline.



Trump's remarks suggest his administration is open to Nippon Steel's investment in the US steel giant so long as it does not assume overall control - a step that could in theory ensure it remains in American hands.