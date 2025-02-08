Logo
World

Trump says Nippon Steel to 'invest' in US Steel, not buy it
World

Trump says Nippon Steel to 'invest' in US Steel, not buy it

Trump says Nippon Steel to 'invest' in US Steel, not buy it

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

08 Feb 2025 05:04AM
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday (Feb 7) that Japan's Nippon Steel will make a major investment in US Steel, but will no longer attempt to take over the troubled company.

Trump, referring to the Japanese car company Nissan but apparently meaning Nippon Steel, said "they'll be looking at an investment rather than a purchase".

The announcement marks a shift in tone from President Trump, who heavily criticized Nippon's US$14.9 billion takeover offer during the 2024 presidential election campaign.

Former US president Joe Biden blocked the deal shortly before he left office last month on national security grounds, sparking a joint lawsuit from the two firms - and condemnation from Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

In the suit filed on Jan 6, Nippon Steel and US Steel said Biden had improperly used his influence and blocked the deal "for purely political reasons" to gain favour with workers' unions.

In response, the US authorities announced they had extended the deadline for the Japanese firm to abandon its acquisition of US Steel until Jun 18, extending an initial 30-day deadline.

Trump's remarks suggest his administration is open to Nippon Steel's investment in the US steel giant so long as it does not assume overall control - a step that could in theory ensure it remains in American hands.
Source: AFP/fs

