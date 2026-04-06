Logo
Logo

World

Japan-owned tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Japan-owned tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz

This was the third Japan-linked ship to transit the strait.

Japan-owned tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz

Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, on Mar 11, 2026. (File photo: Reuters)

06 Apr 2026 02:28PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2026 02:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: A Japanese shipping firm said on Monday (Apr 6) that an Indian-flagged tanker owned by its subsidiary had passed through the Strait of Hormuz and was en route to the South Asian country.

Iran has effectively closed the strait - a critical route for global crude oil and gas - in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes that began on Feb 28. 

The near-closing of the international artery has led to fuel shortages and soaring energy prices across the globe.

A spokeswoman of Mitsui OSK Lines told AFP the LPG tanker Green Asha had crossed the strait.

"Both the crew and the cargo are safe," she said.

It was the third Japan-linked ship to transit the strait.

On Saturday, India's government said the LPG tanker Green Sanvi, also owned by Mitsui's subsidiary, had safely transited the strait.

A day earlier, three tankers, including one co-owned by Mitsui, crossed the strait.

Mitsui's Sohar LNG vessel was the first LNG tanker to have crossed the strait since Mar 1.

The few vessels that have crossed the choke point since the start of the Middle East war have passed using an Iranian-approved route through its waters near Larak Island, dubbed the "Tehran Toll Booth" by leading shipping journal Lloyd's List.

Related:

Source: AFP/rk

Related Topics

Japan oil tanker Strait of Hormuz War on Iran
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement