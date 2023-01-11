UK and Japan to sign major defence deal as PM Kishida visits London

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida will sign a "hugely significant" new defence agreement when the pair meet in London on Wednesday (Jan 11), Downing Street said.

The two leaders will also discuss Japan's current presidency of the G7 and "the need to maintain our collective support for Ukraine", according to a statement from Sunak's office.

The deal, to be signed at the historic Tower of London, will allow UK forces to be deployed to Japan in what London called "the most significant defence agreement between the two countries in more than a century".

"In the past 12 months, we have written the next chapter of the relationship between the UK and Japan - accelerating, building and deepening our ties," said Sunak.

"This Reciprocal Access Agreement is hugely significant for both our nations - it cements our commitment to the Indo-Pacific and underlines our joint efforts to bolster economic security."

Kishida left on Monday for security-focused talks with Japan's G7 allies in Europe and North America which ends with a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday.

In Paris, he and Emmanuel Macron pledged deeper ties, with the French president promising to maintain "joint actions in the Pacific" and France's "unfailing support" against North Korean aggression.

In turn, Kishida vowed G7 support for Ukraine.