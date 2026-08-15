Ex-Cambridge professor at centre of plagiarism scandal found dead

NEWSPAPER CLAIMS

The police statement said officers had been called by the London Ambulance Service "following a report that a man had been found unresponsive inside a property" in the city's Battersea neighbourhood.



"Sadly, a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene," it added, noting his next-of-kin had been informed.



"At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious.



"The case is being investigated by officers from the Met's Central South Command Unit. A file will be prepared for the coroner."



Education Secretary Lucy Powell said she was "deeply shocked (and) saddened" by the news.



She urged people to give his family "privacy through this incredibly difficult period (and) to remember there are real people with loved ones involved".



The furore around Arday grew after Nathan Cofnas, a US academic and self-defined "race realist" - whose Cambridge research affiliation ended in 2024 amid racism accusations - published claims about him in July.



The allegations included that multiple sections of Arday's doctoral dissertation were copied from other works.



The Times and Telegraph newspapers have published several investigative articles into Arday's academic work and personal life.



Some of his claims about his personal life, including that he once ran 30 marathons in 35 days and raised millions for charities, were also disputed.