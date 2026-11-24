​Over the course of the weekend, Trump and Vance’s engagement focused on convincing the board that Huang’s affair with Alice Huang did not mean he was exposed as a potential national security risk.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent went out on Sunday to soften his earlier stance, having a week before accused the company of artificially inflating its revenue through illicit China sales and called for a wholesale leadership shake-up.

Those involved in the campaign viewed Bessent’s reversal as evidence they were making progress. Trump’s intervention with the board proved decisive.

On Monday, after Huang was returned to his post, Baker posted on X: "This is why America is the greatest country on earth. Every part of Jensen’s story would have only been possible in America."

Inside Nvidia, employees responded to Huang’s return with a mixture of elation and surprise. Even those who had quietly hoped for Huang’s reappointment told the FT they had not expected it to happen so quickly.

One longtime employee said that staff who had known Jensen for years were shocked at the context of his downfall, in particular the surge in press reports about his well-known brutal management style.

"He has always behaved like this. People of a certain generation are thinking: why now?" said one.

Despite running Nvidia for 33 years and owning 3.5 per cent of the company, Huang does not have the supervoting shares that enable other founder-CEOs, such as Mark Zuckerberg, to overrule their boards.

"If I’m Jensen Huang, my first question today is, 'How can I get me some of those super voting shares so I can tell everybody to f*** off next time'," said one person who had worked with Huang in Washington.

Huang’s return does not signal an end to the company’s troubles. Trump on Monday said the US attorney general’s office had "done a very thorough investigation" into Huang’s conduct and "exonerated" him. But both Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Monday were outraged.

Huang and Nvidia’s general counsel Tim Teter have been summoned to congressional hearings next week.

No member of the cabinet outside Vance had publicly endorsed Huang’s return on Monday. Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, himself under scrutiny over Nvidia’s ability to sell to Megaspeed on his watch, was not involved in the board discussions, according to one person close to him.

Internally, Huang’s personal management style, exercising close control over subordinates aided by his daughter and son-in-law, with no formal succession planning, has led to scrutiny about governance.

One longtime associate of board chair Jones said the decision to reinstate Huang would do little to assuage public concern and market worries around AI.

"The midterm elections showed that the wider public is deeply sceptical about all things AI," the person said. "The Jensen affair masks a growing market consensus that the debt-leveraged speculative data centre build-out is quite fragile."

It also does nothing to reduce scrutiny of Nvidia’s board, which is stacked with longtime Huang allies and lacks any major tech or national security figures.

"While we are happy to have Jensen back, the on-again, off-again response from the board is, frankly, clown-like," Bernstein analysts wrote on Monday, adding that it "brings up legitimate questions as to their judgment and process, which has to make one wonder how they come to their other important decisions".

Others were more blunt. “Corporate governance has gone the way of the dodo,” said one large Nvidia investor.