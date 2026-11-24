INVESTIGATIONS FAR FROM OVER

One key question now is how ongoing investigations play out, said Ben Bajarin, CEO and principal analyst at research and advisory firm Creative Strategies.

Huang is facing congressional scrutiny and other probes linked to allegations involving Megaspeed, an important Nvidia customer that once accounted for billions in artificial intelligence chip sales.

The Singapore-based chip firm has been under investigation by United States authorities since 2024 over suspected violations of export controls involving Nvidia chips to China. It was placed on Washington’s trade blacklist on Monday.

Analysts said the investigations are likely to outlast the drama surrounding Huang's resignation and return, with lawmakers continuing to demand answers about what Nvidia knew and whether export controls were circumvented.

"This is really far from over," Bajarin told CNA. "There needs to be some explanation of what's happened, who knew what, what actually went down. (Legislators) want answers.”

Lawmakers are also examining Huang's ties to former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who has been accused of being a Chinese spy, amid allegations they had an affair.

Democrats, who will have the widest majorities in decades to work with, have vowed to investigate once they take control of Congress in January.

Some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, have expressed fears that Huang's return to the chip giant poses risks to US interests because of the alleged affair, which some have described as a “honey trap”.

The Nvidia CEO will testify on Dec 3 before the US Senate Banking Committee in a public hearing, as lawmakers probe allegations about his ties to former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang.

But Gil Luria, head of technology research at financial services firm DA Davidson, said he did not expect the probe to materially affect the CEO or Nvidia in the near term.

"Congress still has the right to investigate," he added.

"They are likely to try to drag Huang through an uncomfortable investigation, but they don't have the teeth to actually get him removed or take other action on Nvidia."