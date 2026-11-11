Jensen Huang scandal could spur tighter US scrutiny of AI cloud providers in Southeast Asia: Analysts

Allegations that a woman linked to Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang was a Chinese spy could lead to tighter enforcement of United States export restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence chips, with cloud computing providers in Southeast Asia potentially facing greater scrutiny.

Rival chipmakers could also benefit from the fallout, even as demand for Nvidia's products remains strong, analysts told CNA.

The allegations emerged following reports that Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, who is said to have links to Beijing's intelligence services.

China has rejected the claims as baseless.

Nvidia's board is investigating whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation, but the company says it has no reason to believe that US national security or its trade secrets were compromised.

Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer, has also come under scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Chinese companies obtain advanced AI chips restricted from export to China. Singapore police are investigating the company over suspected breaches of domestic laws.