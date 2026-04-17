Threat of grounded planes nears as jet fuel supplies dwindle

PARIS: Could planes soon be stuck on the ground due to a lack of fuel? The risk of jet fuel shortages is growing each day the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, although it is uncertain when exactly supplies will run out.

The risk of shortages is greatest in Asia, and to a lesser extent Europe, as they both rely on oil from the Gulf and its refineries for their supplies.

"The situation can, within the next three, four weeks, become systemic," Rystad Energy economist Claudio Galimberti said on US financial news channel CNBC on Tuesday (Apr 14) about jet fuel shortages.

"So you can have severe cuts of flights in Europe, already starting in May and June," he warned.

Galimberti said flights had already been cancelled due to fuel shortages, but the European Commission on the same day said there was no lack of fuel as yet.

"There is no evidence for fuel shortages in the European Union at present," said spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen.

However, she acknowledged that "supply issues could occur in the near future in particular for jet fuels".