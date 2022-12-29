Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Bali diverted due to 'miscommunication' in aircraft swap

A Jetstar plane bound for Bali made a U-turn and headed back to Melbourne on Wednesday (Dec 28) morning because of a "miscommunication" in the deployment of a larger aircraft.

"We swapped yesterday’s Melbourne to Bali service to a larger Boeing 787 aircraft to carry more customers during the holidays," a spokesperson for Jetstar told Yahoo News Australia.

"Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication, the swap to a larger aircraft had not been approved by the local regulator in Indonesia," it added.

According to flight tracker Flightradar24, flight JQ35, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was scheduled to depart Tullamarine Airport at 6.15pm on Tuesday, but was delayed for almost five hours.

And after finally taking off, the plane was just 34 minutes away from Bali's Denpasar airport when it had to turn back.

Passengers then landed in Melbourne after flying for about 11 hours, reported Yahoo News Australia.

Twitter user @Bennji_95 posted pictures of the flight route from inside the plane, alongside a scathing review: "Thank you @JetstarAirways for the worst travel experience of my life ... Genuinely shocking service. Never again."