Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees on Slovakia, Romania trip

WASHINGTON: US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with displaced Ukrainian parents and children, aid workers, US service members and embassy personnel, her office said on Monday (May 2).

Romania and Slovakia have taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

In Slovakia on Sunday, celebrated as Mother's Day in the United States, Biden will travel to the city of Kosice and village of Vysne Nemecke to meet with refugees, aid workers and the Slovakians who are supporting them.

"On Mother's Day, she will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their home country because of Putin's war," Biden's office said.

The first lady's visit is the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it.

Her trip follows a trip to Kyiv by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.