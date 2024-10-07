Jill Stein sees 'no lesser evil' between Harris, Trump: Interview

DEARBORN, Michigan: Widespread anger among Arab Americans and Muslims over US support for Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon could cost Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, the election, Green Party candidate Jill Stein told Reuters on Sunday (Oct 6).

Polls show Stein garnering just 1 per cent in the Nov 5 election, while Harris and her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, are almost tied with 49 per cent and 48 per cent.

But Stein has seen growing support among Arab Americans and Muslims in battleground states like Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin where they have large populations that helped propel President Joe Biden to victory in the 2020 election.

"The Democrats have lost the Muslim American and the Arab American vote," Stein told Reuters after a rally attended by about 100 people in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn.

"They're going to be losing enough swing states that they will not win and they cannot win."

A Cook Political Report poll conducted from Sep 19-25 showed Harris leading or tied with Trump in nearly all seven states that could decide the election - Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina.

But Stein, who has been campaigning on a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an immediate US arms embargo on Israel, won 40 per cent of the Muslim vote in Michigan in an August poll by the Council on American Islamic Relations, that also put her ahead of Harris and Trump among Muslims in Arizona and Wisconsin.

Democrats could win back those voters if they demanded and work to enact an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and also halted arms sales to Israel, but there was no sign of such action, she said.

The Biden administration, along with several US allies like France, has called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border and has long expressed support for a ceasefire in Gaza, but agreements have been elusive.

Asked about her potential function as a "spoiler", Stein said another Trump presidency would be "terrible" but so would four more years of Democratic rule, given high rental costs, the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, and attacks on civil liberties.

"This is a very dire situation that will be continued under both Democrats and Republicans. So we say there is no lesser evil in this race," she said.