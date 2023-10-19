Jim Jordan fails again in bid for US House top job, Republicans eye backup option

WASHINGTON: Outspoken conservative Jim Jordan vowed to keep trying for the top job in the US House of Representatives after losing ground in a second vote on Wednesday (Oct 18), as his fellow Republicans considered a backup option for the leaderless chamber.

Jordan, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, for a second straight day fell short of the 217 votes needed to fill the vacant speaker's chair, as 22 Republicans and all 212 Democrats voted against him.

The House is now in its 16th day without a leader, which has left Congress unable to respond to the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, or to take action to head off a partial government shutdown which will begin in less than a month without congressional action.

Jordan's vote total of 199 was less than the 200 Republican votes he secured on Tuesday. That is fewer vote than ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy secured in any of the 15 rounds of voting he endured over four days in January before being elected speaker.

Republicans who control the chamber by a narrow 221-212 majority have been unable to unite behind a speaker candidate since a small faction of them ousted McCarthy on Oct 3.

Jordan said he would not drop out, but had not yet decided whether to hold a third vote.

"We'll keep talking to members and keep working on it," he told reporters as Republicans headed to a closed-door meeting to consider their options.

But other Republicans said it was time to consider a fallback option that would give increased power to Representative Patrick McHenry, who has been temporarily filling the speaker's chair.

"I don’t see the outcome changing," Representative Mike Lawler told reporters. "We need to empower Patrick McHenry to serve as temporary speaker so that we can do the work of the American people."