Jim Jordan fails again in US House speaker bid as Republicans eye backup plan

WASHINGTON: Outspoken conservative Jim Jordan sought more time to bolster his faltering bid for the top job in the US House of Representatives after losing a second vote on Wednesday (Oct 18), while his fellow Republicans considered a backup option for the leaderless chamber.

Jordan, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, for a second straight day fell short of the 217 votes needed to fill the vacant speaker's chair, as 22 Republicans and all 212 Democrats voted against him.

He said he would not make another attempt until Thursday at the earliest. "I think there will be a vote tomorrow," he told reporters.

That would be the third consecutive day of voting on Jordan's bid, ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy took four days - and 15 rounds of voting - to win the gavel in January.

The House is now in its 16th day without a leader, which has left Congress unable to respond to the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, or to take action to head off a partial government shutdown which will begin in a month without congressional action.

Jordan's vote total of 199 was less than the 200 Republican votes he secured on Tuesday. That is also fewer votes than McCarthy secured in any of the rounds of voting he endured over before being elected speaker.

Republicans who control the chamber by a narrow 221-212 majority have been unable to unite behind a speaker candidate since a small faction of them ousted McCarthy on Oct 3. Before that, they took Washington to the brink of a government shutdown and the edge of default.

"It's just painfully obvious that what a lot of our people want to do we can't do," said Republican Representative Steve Womack, who voted against Jordan. "We'd like to elect a speaker and we can't even do that."

Other Republicans said it was time to consider a fallback option that would give increased power to Representative Patrick McHenry, who has been temporarily filling the speaker's chair.

"I don’t see the outcome changing," Representative Mike Lawler told reporters. "We need to empower Patrick McHenry to serve as temporary speaker so that we can do the work of the American people."