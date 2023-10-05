Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise bid to fill top job in leaderless US House

WASHINGTON: The race to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took shape on Wednesday (Oct 4) as Steve Scalise, the chamber's No 2 Republican, and Jim Jordan, a leading antagonist of Democratic President Joe Biden, said they would seek the post.

The two lawmakers could be joined by several other candidates in what could be a lengthy and messy battle to fill the post in the House where Republicans hold a majority.

Tuesday's historic removal of McCarthy, driven by a rebellious faction of fellow Republicans, marked the first time the chamber has removed its leader from a position that is second in line to the president after the vice president.

Republicans have set an Oct 11 vote to choose a successor and are due to meet the day before to hear from candidates.

The leadership fight is eating into the time lawmakers have to extend government spending before it expires on Nov. 18 and update farm-subsidy and nutrition programs, among other tasks.

Scalise, 57, who has been getting treatment for cancer, has long been considered McCarthy's heir apparent and has been meeting privately with Republicans to build support for his bid. He is seen as more conservative than McCarthy.

He was critically wounded in 2017 when a man who had criticised Republicans on social media shot him and other party lawmakers as they were practising for a baseball game.

"We all need to come together and pull in the same direction to get the country back on the right track," he wrote in a letter to Republicans.

FORMER WRESTLER

Jordan, 59, a former college wrestler who has led investigations of the Biden administration, first gained prominence as a leader of the party's right wing before eventually forming an alliance with McCarthy. He is known for eschewing suit jackets and is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump.

As chair of the Judiciary Committee, he is involved in an impeachment investigation into Biden and has tangled with state prosecutors who have filed criminal cases against Trump.

"We can focus on the changes that improve the country and unite us in offering real solutions. But no matter what we do, we must do it together as a conference," he wrote to Republicans.

Both face potential challenges.

Jordan is viewed by some moderates as being too far to the right, and by some hardliners as too close to McCarthy. Scalise is seen by McCarthy allies as having done nothing to help him during the leadership challenge and faces questions about his physical ability to do the job, according to one Republican lawmaker who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Representative Kevin Hern, who leads a policy group for conservative lawmakers, also said he was considering a bid.

"I think we need to be pointing our guns outward, not at each other," he told reporters.