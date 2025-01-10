Jimmy Carter briefly unites US as presidents attend funeral

"LOVE AND RESPECT"

Family members and former political adversaries alike paid emotional tributes to Carter, the oldest ever former US president and the only one to make it to three figures.



One of his grandsons, Jason Carter, described his love of nature in his native Georgia, saying the ex-president "celebrated the majesty of every living thing".



"He led this nation with love and respect," Joshua Carter said.



There was even a tribute from Carter's Republican predecessor Gerald Ford. Ford died in 2006 but left a eulogy for his political rival-turned-friend that was read out by his son Steven.



A second posthumous tribute, from Carter's vice president Walter Mondale, was delivered by his son Ted.



Carter's coffin was earlier transported from the US Capitol, where it had been lying in state, and brought into the immense cathedral by an honour guard of service members in ceremonial uniforms.



Thursday has been designated a national day of mourning in the United States with federal offices closed.



Thousands of mourners had paid their respects in the domed Rotunda after it arrived in the snow-covered Capitol on Tuesday atop a gun carriage.



His carefully choreographed six-day farewell began on Saturday with US flags flying at half-staff around the country and a black hearse bearing his remains from his hometown of Plains, Georgia.