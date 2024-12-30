US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy

"He saved, lifted and changed the lives of people all across the globe."

To President-elect Donald Trump, Americans owe Carter "a debt of gratitude".

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans," he said on social media.

Former president Bill Clinton, a Southern Democrat like Carter, said his predecessor had "worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world".

He added, in a joint statement with his wife and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, that Carter "lived to serve others - until the very end".