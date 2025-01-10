Jimmy Carter briefly unites US as presidents attend funeral

Biden, 82, delivered the eulogy for his fellow Democrat and old friend, hailing Carter's "character" and saying that while he appeared to be from a bygone era, "in reality, he saw well into the future."



He also appeared to deliver a veiled swipe at Trump, the Republican whose racially charged rhetoric and efforts to overturn the 2020 election he has often criticized as dire threats to democracy.



"We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbour and to stand up to ... the greatest sin of all, the abuse of power," said Biden, who will hand over the reins to Trump on Jan 20.



Carter was widely perceived as naive and weak during his single term from 1977 to 1981, but a more nuanced view has emerged as the years passed, focusing on his decency and foreign policy achievements.