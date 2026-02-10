Jimmy Lai's children look to Trump and other leaders to push China to free their father

WASHINGTON: The children of Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy former Hong Kong media mogul and China critic, said Monday (Feb 9) that a possible visit by President Donald Trump to Beijing in April could be “crucial” in securing the release of their 78-year-old father.

Lai's son and daughter pleaded for their father's freedom on humanitarian grounds after a Hong Kong court on Monday sentenced him to 20 years in prison following convictions under a Beijing-imposed national security law that has virtually silenced the city’s dissent.

“The president has said multiple times that this is a case that he cares about,” Sebastien Lai said about Trump during a call with reporters. “We are in a situation where the April visit will be, more obviously, be crucial, and, hopefully, my father will still be OK health-wise until that point.”

Speaking of his father, the younger Lai said “this is a man who is, unfortunately, is very close to dying. He’s a man who has gone through a tremendous amount. His body has deteriorated.”

The ruling in Hong Kong is certain to add friction to already fragile US-China relations, with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to meet this year to keep ties stabilized over thorny issues like tariffs, export restrictions and US arms sales to Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing claims is Chinese territory.

While Trump has said several times he will be visiting Beijing this April, China has yet to confirm it.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the decision to sentence Lai to 20 years “an unjust and tragic conclusion to this case.” In a statement, Rubio urged Chinese authorities to grant Lai humanitarian parole, noting that Lai and his family “have suffered enough” after a trial lasting two years and his detention for more than five years.

After Lai was convicted in December, Trump said he felt “so badly” and that he had asked Xi to consider releasing Lai, who is the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, which was known for its critical reports about the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing.

“We’re hopeful but we don’t know,” his daughter Claire Lai said of the prospects that Trump would successfully negotiate for her father’s release.