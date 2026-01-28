Xi says China seeks to uphold UN-based world order

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping said Tuesday (Jan 27) that China seeks to uphold the UN-based world order, in remarks as he met Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Beijing.



His comments come after Donald Trump unveiled plans for his new "Board of Peace" this month, which has sparked concerns the US president wants to create a rival to the United Nations.



Xi told Orpo in the opulent Great Hall of the People that "China is willing to work with Finland to firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core", according to a readout by state broadcaster CCTV.



While China has been invited to join Trump's new grouping, it has not confirmed participation, and Xi has since stressed the importance of a UN-centred international order.



Orpo meanwhile said he looked forward to discussing "international issues" and topics on "bilateral cooperation" with Xi.



Orpo, on a four-day visit, joins a string of Western leaders who have recently courted Beijing, as Trump's mercurial policies prompt a pivot from his allies.