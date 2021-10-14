Logo
J&J shot performs best paired with booster dose from Moderna or Pfizer, NIH study suggests
Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are seen in the town of Ricany near Prague, Czech Republic, on Feb 25, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/David W Cerny)

14 Oct 2021 05:43AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 05:43AM)
People who got Johnson & Johnson Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine as a first shot had a stronger immune response when boosted with vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, a study run by the National Institutes of Health showed on Wednesday (Sep 13).

The study, which included more than 450 adults who received initial shots from Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, showed that "mixing and matching" booster shots of different types is safe in adults. Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines are based on messenger RNA while J&J's uses viral vector technology.

The study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, contrasted the safety and immune response of volunteers who were boosted with the same type of shot they had been given for their initial vaccination with those who received different type of shot as a booster.

Mixing and matching doses for a booster produced similar side effects to those seen in primary inoculations and raised no significant safety concerns, the study said.

The study of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorised in the United States showed that using different types of shots as boosters generally appeared to produce a comparable or higher antibody response than using the same type

Mixing booster doses "may offer immunological advantages to optimise the breadth and longevity of protection achieved with currently available vaccines," researchers wrote in the study.

Source: Reuters/ec

