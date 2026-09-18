Australian Hyrox athlete apologises for continuing Beijing race after soiling herself

SINGAPORE: An athlete who continued competing after soiling herself during a Hyrox event in Beijing apologised on Thursday (Sep 17) and retroactively forfeited the points from her win.

Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk sparked an outcry on social media after she continued to use the mats and equipment at the competition on Saturday despite soiling herself.

She completed the event without the organising committee intervening and won the race.

In an Instagram post, Wietrzyk said she felt "completely fit and healthy" at the start of the race and had no reason to expect any illness.

“Looking back, I regret the decision to not have stepped off the track. I recognise that I should have made a different choice,” she said.

The 23-year-old apologised for the discomfort and disruption she caused, saying the experience had taught her that there is more to life than racing and that she needed to know when to step away.

“On reflection, I have decided to retroactively withdraw from the race and forfeit the points I earned,” she added.