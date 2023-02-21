How Biden's surprise trip to Kyiv was kept secret - but not from Russia

White House officials said Biden was taken to Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington and departed at 4.15am (5.15pm, Singapore time) on Sunday aboard an Air Force jet, accompanied by a handful of aides. A scaled-back news media presence went along with him: just one reporter and a photographer instead of his usual media pool.

The president flew overnight to the United States' Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The plane was refueled and he flew on to Rzeszow in southeastern Poland. After a one-hour drive, he arrived in Przemysl, a city along the Poland-Ukraine border.

Biden then boarded a train and travelled 10 hours to Kyiv. By then it was Sunday night, and Biden's train travelled in the dark with a heavy security presence on board.

The train came to a stop at the Kyiv-Pasazhyrsky station in the Ukrainian capital at roughly 8am local time (2pm, Singapore time) on Monday. The area around the platform had been cleared and the US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, awaited Biden and his staff.

"It's good to be back in Kyiv," Biden said after stepping off the train.