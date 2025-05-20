Joe Biden thanks supporters for 'love' after cancer diagnosis

"PERSONAL"

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men, with the American Cancer Society (ACS) reporting that one in eight men in the United States is diagnosed with it over their lifetime.



While it is highly treatable if discovered early, it is the second leading cause of cancer death in men.



Hormone therapy is a common treatment that can shrink tumors and slow cancer growth, but is not a cure.



According to the statement, Biden's cancer was found to have "a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5)," on a 1-10 scale. Prostate cancer that looks "very abnormal" is assigned the highest rating, Grade 5, according to the ACS.