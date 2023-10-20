Biden to seek billions in military aid for Israel as invasion of Gaza nears

WASHINGTON/GAZA/JERUSALEM: President Joe Biden on Thursday (Oct 20) asked Americans to spend billions more dollars to help Israel fight Hamas while Israel's defence chief told his troops to be ready to go into the Gaza Strip to destroy the Palestinian militant group.

In a televised White House speech late on Thursday that also addressed Ukraine's effort to repel Russia's invasion, Biden said Hamas sought to "annihilate" Israel's democracy.

The president, who made an eight-hour visit to Israel on Wednesday, also stressed the urgency of getting relief to Palestinian civilians in Gaza who lack food, water and medicine.

"We can't ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have opportunity," he said.

Biden said he would ask Congress on Friday to approve extra funding for Israel. A source familiar with the matter earlier said it would total US$14 billion.