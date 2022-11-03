Biden warns election deniers pose threat, blames Trump

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (Nov 2) that threats by some Republican candidates to refuse to accept results from the Nov 8 elections if they lose is a threat to democracy and he blamed former President Donald Trump for inspiring them.

"Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot for all of us," Biden said in a speech just days before Americans decide whether Democrats maintain control of both the US Senate and House of Representatives or hand over power to Republicans.

Biden, speaking at Washington's Union Station not far from Capitol Hill, used the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their San Francisco home as evidence that democracy is under threat less than two years after the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

"The assailant entered the home asking, 'Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?' Those were the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the US Capitol on Jan 6," Biden said.

He urged voters to "think long and hard about the moment we are in."

"As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America - for governor, for Congress, for attorney general, for secretary of state - who won’t commit to accepting the results of the elections they’re in," he said.

Biden said election deniers have been inspired by Trump, who is pondering a run for president in 2024 just as Biden works to decide if he wants to seek another four-year term.

Biden said "American democracy is under attack" because Trump will not accept the results of the 2020 election that he lost to Biden.

"He refuses to accept the will of the people, he refuses to accept that he lost," Biden said.