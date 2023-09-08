Biden's Vietnam trip aimed at reining in China

HANOI: President Joe Biden will arrive in Vietnam on Sunday (Sep 10) on a mission to bolster US influence, but the heavy emphasis on countering rival China will likely confine human rights concerns to the margins.

Biden will become the latest in an unbroken line of US presidents since Bill Clinton in 2000 to visit the Southeast Asian former foe.

The underlying goal will be much the same as during Biden's time at the G20 summit in New Delhi this week - to shore up support against China's growing influence.

"For decades, the US and Vietnam have worked to overcome a painful shared legacy of the Vietnam War," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a briefing this week.

"This visit is a remarkable step in the strengthening of our diplomatic ties, and it reflects the leading role that Vietnam will play in our growing network of partnerships in the Indo-Pacific as we look to the future," he said, using another term for the Asia-Pacific region.