'I am a Zionist': How Joe Biden's lifelong bond with Israel shapes war policy

WASHINGTON: When Joe Biden met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet during his visit to Israel, the US president assured them: "I don't believe you have to be a Jew to be a Zionist, and I am a Zionist."

The politicians and generals gathered in the ballroom of the Tel Aviv hotel nodded in approval, according to a US official knowledgeable of the closed-door remarks, even as Israel bombarded Gaza in retaliation for a devastating attack by Palestinian Hamas militants and with a ground invasion looming.

Biden, who is of Irish Catholic descent, has used similar words in the past to profess his affinity for Israel. But the moment, which has not been previously reported, illustrates how Biden's decades as one of the leading "Friends of Israel" in American politics seem to be guiding him during a defining crisis of his presidency.

It also underscores the challenges he faces balancing unwavering support for Israel with persuading Netanyahu - with whom he has a long history - to avoid worsening the civilian death toll and humanitarian meltdown in Gaza as well as complicating further releases of American hostages.

"Biden's connection to Israel is deeply engrained in his political DNA," said Aaron David Miller, a former Middle East negotiator who served six secretaries of state in both Democratic and Republican administrations.

"Whether he likes it or not, he's in the midst of a crisis he'll have to manage."