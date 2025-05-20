French paedophile surgeon says he is 'responsible' for deaths of two victims

VANNES, France: A former surgeon on trial in France who has admitted sexually abusing hundreds of patients, most under 15, said on Tuesday (May 20) that he considers himself "responsible" for the death of two of his victims.

Joel Le Scouarnec, 74, has been on trial since February. He is accused of 111 rapes and 189 sexual assaults at a dozen hospitals in western France, in one of the country's largest child sex abuse cases.

Le Scouarnec admitted in March to sexually abusing all 299 victims, many while they were under anaesthesia or waking up after operations between 1989 and 2014.