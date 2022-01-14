Johnson and Johnson booster 85% effective against Omicron hospitalisation: Study

JOHANNESBURG: A Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is 85 per cent effective in protecting against being hospitalised by the Omicron variant for 1 to 2 months after it is received, the head of South Africa's Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said on Friday (Jan 14).

Glenda Gray presented the findings of a SAMRC study at a South African health ministry briefing on the COVID-19 fourth wave, which has been driven by the new variant.

"We saw an 85 per cent vaccine effectiveness and we saw that this kind of vaccine effectiveness is maintained for up to two months," she said. "We are very happy to report very high levels of vaccine effectiveness against Omicron."

The study involved 477,234 healthcare workers, all of them vaccinated with the J&J shot, of whom 236,000 - roughly half - had received the J&J booster shot.

It looked at hospitalisations among those healthcare workers who had been infected during the fourth wave, and found that the booster shot reduced hospitalisations by 63 per cent in the first two weeks after the booster, going up to 85 per cent after that for between one and two months.

"This is the world's first evidence of vaccine effectiveness (against Omicron) using the J&J vaccine," Gray said.

The South African authorities have thus far maintained a preference for the Pfizer vaccine - they have administered 21 million doses, three times as many as the roughly 7 million J&J vaccine doses.

But the J&J shot is considered logistically much more preferable because it is a single dose regimen, which is easier to administer in remote rural areas, where follow ups can be difficult.