Johnson vows 'long overdue' revamp of UK's post-Brexit economy

MANCHESTER, England: Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to radically re-shape Britain on Wednesday (Oct 6), exhorting his Conservative Party faithful to help the government press on with tackling regional inequality by ending "long term structural weaknesses" in the economy.

In a speech to end his party's annual conference, Johnson, renowned for his overarching optimism in all things, concentrated on what he called the Conservatives' successes hoping to draw a line under a series of crises buffeting Britain.

After a week when Johnson has been forced to defend his government against complaints over fuel shortages, fears for Christmas food supplies and farmers having to destroy their produce, the prime minister wants to reset his agenda.

Firing up his party by invoking former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, trumpeting the government's vaccine roll out and taking aim at the main opposition Labour Party, Johnson presented Britain's future after COVID-19 and Brexit as a time for change.

"The answer to the present stresses and strains, which are mainly a function of growth and economic revival, is not to reach for that same old lever of uncontrolled immigration to keep wages low," he told an appreciative crowd.

"The answer is to control immigration to allow people of talent to come to this country, but not to use immigration as an excuse for failure to invest in people in skills, and in the equipment, the facilities and machinery ... they need to do their jobs."

"To deliver that change we will get on with our job of uniting and levelling up across the UK - the greatest project that any government can embark on."