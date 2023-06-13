Joint Expeditionary Force to strengthen sharing of tactical intelligence

AMSTERDAM: A British-led defence alliance of several European countries will strengthen its sharing of tactical intelligence, the group, known as the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), said on Tuesday (Jun 13).

The JEF, comprising Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom, also said it would accelerate cooperation to detect possible threats to critical undersea and offshore infrastructure.

"We know since the attack on Nordstream that our critical infrastructre is vulnerable and needs to be protected", Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa said following a meeting of JEF.