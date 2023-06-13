Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Joint Expeditionary Force to strengthen sharing of tactical intelligence
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Joint Expeditionary Force to strengthen sharing of tactical intelligence

Joint Expeditionary Force to strengthen sharing of tactical intelligence

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak poses for a family photo at the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) countries leaders' meeting in Riga, Latvia, on Dec 19, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

13 Jun 2023 11:51PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2023 11:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM: A British-led defence alliance of several European countries will strengthen its sharing of tactical intelligence, the group, known as the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), said on Tuesday (Jun 13).

The JEF, comprising Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom, also said it would accelerate cooperation to detect possible threats to critical undersea and offshore infrastructure.

"We know since the attack on Nordstream that our critical infrastructre is vulnerable and needs to be protected", Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa said following a meeting of JEF.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.