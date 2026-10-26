Jordan arrests three suspects in deadly church attack

Jordanian security forces have arrested three suspects in connection with an attack on a church in the US-allied country that killed nine people, state television reported on Monday (Oct 26).

The attack, in which gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church on Friday in the village of Hamoud in Karak governorate, about 120 km southwest of the capital Amman, also wounded 40 others. The shooting lasted several minutes, witnesses said.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said security forces located the three suspects early on Monday hiding in an abandoned house in Karak. The suspects refused to surrender and opened fire on security forces, who returned fire and arrested all three after they were wounded, the directorate said in a statement carried on state media.

No security personnel were injured, and a number of firearms and ammunition were found in the suspects' possession after their arrest.

"Terrorism has no place among us," the directorate said, adding that the suspects had met their "just fate".

The Public Security Directorate did not identify the suspects' affiliation or say whether they belonged to any militant group.