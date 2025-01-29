Jordan launches air corridor for life-saving medicines into Gaza

Near KISSUFIM, Gaza Strip: Jordan's air force launched on Tuesday (Jan 28) the biggest air bridge so far to bring urgent medical supplies to Gaza under a US-sponsored deal to step up deliveries following a ceasefire, officials said.
The operation involves 16 helicopter flights a day that will at first deliver at least 160 tonnes of life-saving medical supplies over a week to hospitals and medical centres, army officials said.
Under an agreement sponsored by the US, Israel had allowed Jordan to deliver aid to a designated location near Israel's Kissufim border crossing with the devastated Gaza Strip.
UN agencies led by the World Food Programme would then deliver them directly to medical centres and hospitals.
"More aid is needed for the Palestinian people in Gaza. There is a terrifying state of destruction. There is a terrifying state of suffering that the Palestinian people are living," Jordan's Minister of State for Communications Mohamed Momani told reporters at an air base where Black Hawk helicopters were taking off.
Throughout the 15-month war, the UN has described its humanitarian operation as opportunistic - facing problems with Israel's military operations, access restrictions by Israel, and more recently looting by Gazan armed gangs.
"In this air corridor we deliver that urgent aid that could be damaged by their transport on trucks," Brigadier General Mustafa al-Hayari said.
The staunch US ally has arranged at least 147 convoys comprising 5,569 trucks since the conflict and also spearheaded 391 airdrops by its air force alongside a coalition of Western and Arab countries.
The monarch has said Israel is to blame for delaying aid by hurdles and delaying tactics that have worsened the humanitarian plight of over 2 million people who live in the enclave. Israel denies it impedes aid flows.