Jordan launches air corridor for life-saving medicines into Gaza

Near KISSUFIM, Gaza Strip: Jordan's air force launched on Tuesday (Jan 28) the biggest air bridge so far to bring urgent medical supplies to Gaza under a US-sponsored deal to step up deliveries following a ceasefire, officials said.

The operation involves 16 helicopter flights a day that will at first deliver at least 160 tonnes of life-saving medical supplies over a week to hospitals and medical centres, army officials said.

Under an agreement sponsored by the US, Israel had allowed Jordan to deliver aid to a designated location near Israel's Kissufim border crossing with the devastated Gaza Strip.