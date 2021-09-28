Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Jordan's crown prince contracts COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Jordan's crown prince contracts COVID-19

Jordan's crown prince contracts COVID-19

Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, on Sep 21, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

28 Sep 2021 02:48AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 02:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMMAN: Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein has contracted coronavirus and his parents King Abdullah and Queen Rania, who tested negative, will protectively self-isolate for five days, the palace said on Monday.

"His Highness Prince Hussein, who had received the vaccine against the coronavirus, showed mild symptoms and is in very good health," the Royal Court said in a statement.

The 27-year-old prince has in the last year increased his public appearances and is seen regularly at most of the important meetings King Abdullah that attends with local and foreign dignitaries.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania will be subject to a precautionary home quarantine for a period of five days. The results of their COVID-19 tests came back negative.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us