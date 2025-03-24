Journalist working with Al Jazeera killed in Israeli Gaza strike, network says

GAZA CITY: Al Jazeera said on Monday (Mar 24) that a journalist working with one of its channels was killed in an Israeli strike on his vehicle in northern Gaza.

"Hussam Shabat, a journalist collaborating with Al Jazeera Mubasher, was martyred in an Israeli strike targeting his car in the northern Gaza Strip," an Al Jazeera alert said, referring to the network's live Arabic channel.

The territory's civil defence agency confirmed his death, as well as that of Muhammad Mansour, an employee of the Islamic Jihad-affiliated Palestine Today TV.

The agency said Shabat was targeted by an Israeli drone strike on his car on Monday afternoon near a petrol station in the northern town of Beit Lahia.

It said Mansour was killed in a separate airstrike on his home in the southern city of Khan Yunis in the morning.

Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, said airstrikes had targeted more than 10 cars in various areas of the Gaza Strip.