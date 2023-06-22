Journey to the bottom of the sea: On a Titanic tour

LOS ANGELES: The journey to the ocean floor to reach the wreck of the Titanic is one that gets relentlessly colder and darker, says one of the handful of people who have ever visited the luxury liner's watery grave.

Tom Zaller, who runs the company behind Titanic: The Exhibition, said touring the ship's resting place in a tiny submersible - like the one that vanished on Sunday (Jun 18) in the North Atlantic - was unforgettable, but frightening.

"As you get deeper and deeper, it gets darker and darker," he told AFP of his voyage, 23 years ago.

"When you first start off on the top, it's quite warm inside. But as you descend, it gets cold."

Zaller, whose exhibition opens in Los Angeles at the end of the month, said he was hoping desperately that the missing submersible could be found before its oxygen supplies run out - estimated to be sometime on Thursday.

The 6.5m tourist craft lost communication with its mothership less than two hours into its trip.

The submersible, named Titan, was carrying British billionaire Hamish Harding and Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, who also have British citizenship, on US$250,000 tickets.

Also on board is the company's CEO, Stockton Rush, and a French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet, nicknamed "Mr Titanic" for his frequent dives at the site.